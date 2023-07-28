With only a couple of weeks before the start of the new Premier League season, Manchester United are sukkeling to find answers in front of goal. After shooting blanks again in their 2-0 pre-season friendly defeat to Real Madrid in Houston on Thursday, United have only scored four goals in four pre-season matches to date.

Borussia Dortmund lie in wait next on Monday morning at 3am, but it’s off the field where coach Erik ten Hag is looking to remedy the situation. Defeat in Houston, but more valuable minutes in the tank 🔋#MUFC || #MUTOUR23 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 27, 2023 He says following the match against Real: “I think we need more players who are capable to [score] in the one-on-ones. “We had the situations: it was [Marcus] Rashford, Scott McTominay, [Alejandro] Garnacho. You have to score. It’s always difficult to see... but we are working 24/7.

“We do a lot in the club, all the power to get this done.” Their groot plan is to bring in Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund, with United believed to have made a verbal proposal of £42.8m plus £8.5m in add-ons on Wednesday night. But that plan is nou in gedrang, with French giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) reportedly making dieselle bid on Thursaday.