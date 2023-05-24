Aaron Wan-Bissaka has called on his Manchester United manskappe to find a new gear when they host Chelsea on Thursday night with the chance to book Champions League football for next season. Fourth in the Premier League, United need just a point from their last two games - the other being against Fulham this weekend - to beat bitter rivals Liverpool (who trail them by three log points and have one match left to play) to fourth place.

And with the League Cup trophy already in the bag and an FA Cup final against Manchester City next Saturday, rightback Wan Bissaka has called for a strong finish to their season. Penultimate #PL matchday of the season 🔜![CDATA[]]>👊#MUFC || #MUNCHE — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 23, 2023 Focusing on the league for now, he tells club media: “We’ve still got two more games to go and… we need to finish strong and take the three points with the last two games left. European football for 2023/24 confirmed ✅ pic.twitter.com/XfsjtPWKgK — Premier League (@premierleague) May 23, 2023 “We’ve got to take every game step by step.