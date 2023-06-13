The 24-year-old is keen to move away from Stamford Bridge with the club missing out on European football next season.

Manchester United will have to fork out around £70m if they want to make the signing of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount vas.

And despite offering the academy product a fresh contract, which Mount has rejected, the club’s new owners are also willing to sell a klomp homegrown talents to boost their transfer kitty for new coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Manchester United have sent messages to Mason Mount confirming intention to insist in the next days. Personal terms, not an issue as player’s keen on the move. 🔴 #MUFC



Chelsea keep asking for €80m fee, this is why deal was not progressing this week but it’s not over. pic.twitter.com/2xms5Flgwy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2023

According to reports, United have a personal offer ready for Mount, with the player also having his heart set on moving to Old Trafford to play Champions League football.

But the Blues are playing hardball with the transfer fee, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claiming: “The negotiation between Manchester United and Chelsea is not easy. Chelsea want around [£70m] for Mason Mount, not less than this.