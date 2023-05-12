Manchester United are eyeing a home run to next season’s Champions League, starting with Saturday’s 4pm clash with Wolves at Old Trafford. Currently in fourth place - one point ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool who have played a game more - the Red Devils know that three wins in their last four matches will secure them top-flight European football.

Luckily for coach Erik ten Hag, three of those games are at the Theatre of Dreams, where United have been on fire this season. Heading north on Saturday.



👹![CDATA[]]>🐺 pic.twitter.com/puJEdGKojC — Wolves (@Wolves) May 11, 2023 In fact they are unbeaten at home since losing to Brighton on the first day of the season in August last year and have won 12 out of 15 league matches at Old Trafford since. More remarkable, the Red Devils are on the verge of equalling a season record of 27 home wins - set in 2002/03.