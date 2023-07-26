Manchester United are closing in on signing their eie Erling Haaland, with coach Erik ten Hag hinting that a deal for Danish starlet Rasmus Hojlund is amper vas. United have been in talks with Serie A club Atalanta for the 1.91m tall 20-year-old, who scored 16 goals in 34 appearances last season.

According to reports, the Red Devils are trying to drive down the Italians’ £60m-asking price and are expected to make an offer this week. Rasmus Hojlund's agreement with #mufc is to earn around €4.5m plus bonuses per year with an increase each season [@AlfredoPedulla] pic.twitter.com/hFlRy91nMR — utdreport (@utdreport) July 25, 2023 And coach Ten Hag says: “We make progress but we know how it works. “What I can say is we do everything in our power to get it done, for me, the earlier the better because we have to integrate him in the team, with the way of play.

“In an ideal situation, he was already here but you do not always get ideal situations as a manager and you have to deal with the situation.” Nee dankie: Kylian Mbappe.Picture credit: Gonzalo Fuentes Meanwhile, Paris St Germain (PSG) contract rebel Kylian Mbappe is set to reject a world-record move to Saudi giants Al-Hilal. PSG have reportedly accepted a world-record £260m bid with Al-Hilal ready to pay the France star £600m for his services next season.