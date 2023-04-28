Manchester United look set to be boosted by yster Bruno Fernandes’ fitness when they host an on-fire Aston Villa side in the Premier League on Sunday at 3pm. The Portugal attacking midfielder turned his ankle during Sunday’s FA Cup semifinal victory over Brighton, coming off in extra time and missing the penalty shootout.

Fernandes spent the week in a moon boot and coach Erik ten Hag hinted at some doubt that he would play a part in Thursday night's league clash with Tottenham. The Dutch boss says: "It's more often [than not] that players [wear the boot], that we protect them. "But it [the ankle] has to settle down so we all have seen he played the full [90-minute] game and it happened in the first half.

"But [the game last night was] is quick but we have to see what is possible." Third-placed United lost 3-1 to the Villans in Unai Emery's first game in charge back in November, with the Spaniard's fifth-placed side on a record-breaking 20-match scoring run since then.