Manchester United have agreed to sell former captain Harry Maguire to West Ham. According to Sky Sports and the BBC, the deal was worth around £30m, with personal terms said not to be a problem.

United manager Erik ten Hag last month stripped Maguire of the captaincy after the 30-year-old made only eight Premier League starts last season, spending much of the time on the bench or injured. West Ham have reached an agreement in principle with Manchester United for Harry Maguire on £30m fee 🚨⚒️



The verbal agreement is subject to final, key points on deal structure still under discussion but fee now agreed, as per Sky.



Personal terms, to be discussed soon. pic.twitter.com/cIcr0L5fR4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2023 Maguire has become surplus to requirements at United after becoming a sondebok for United’s defensive problems. Reports in France claim the Red Devils are interested in £38m-rated 23-year-old Nice centreback Jean-Clair Todibo as a replacement for Maguire.

Still the world's most expensive defender, after United signed him from Leicester City for £80m in 2019, Maguire is still a regular for England boss Gareth Southgate. Manchester United have three options in the list for new centre back 🔴 #MUFC



Benjamin Pavard, Jean Clair Todibo and Edmond Tapsoba are being considered as possibile names to replace Maguire.



Talks already took place with Todibo as revealed here; Pavard, keen on the move. pic.twitter.com/0Jfj2jnp4f — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2023 Meanwhile, United have groot probleme at other end of the pitch, with £72m striker Rasmus Hojlund set to miss the first month of the season, with United hosting Wolves in their Prem opener on Monday night. Having signed the Dane at the weekend, United picked up a back injury during the 20-year-old’s medical and are worried about aggravating the problem further.

According to The Athletic, United are targeting their September 3 trip to Arsenal for a possible debut. Concerns: Rasmus Hojlund.Picture credit: Darren Staples Ten Hag says of the Rasmus’s fitness: “It’s difficult to say how that process will go. We have to see day by day how the progress will go. Then we have to follow up.