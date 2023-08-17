On Wednesday it was reported that the clubs had agreed on an undisclosed transfer fee for the 29-year-old centreback.

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte looks set to join Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane at Saudi club Al-Nassr.

While, City have greenlight the move, Laporte is yet to agree on personal terms, with negotiations still ongoing.

Another treble winner on the move could be Stefan Ortega, with the 30-year-old German goalkeeper wanted in his homeland by Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel.

Understand Al Nassr have improved their salary bid to sign Aymeric Laporte. No formal proposal yet but verbal discussions advancing on personal terms #AlNassr



City are open to give the green light, up to the player. pic.twitter.com/685HXfP5AY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2023

With Bayern No.1 Manuel Neuer still recovering from a broken leg suffered last December, Tuchel has reportedly called Ortega himself in a bid to convince him to join the Bundesliga champions.