Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte looks set to join Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane at Saudi club Al-Nassr.
On Wednesday it was reported that the clubs had agreed on an undisclosed transfer fee for the 29-year-old centreback.
While, City have greenlight the move, Laporte is yet to agree on personal terms, with negotiations still ongoing.
Another treble winner on the move could be Stefan Ortega, with the 30-year-old German goalkeeper wanted in his homeland by Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel.
Understand Al Nassr have improved their salary bid to sign Aymeric Laporte. No formal proposal yet but verbal discussions advancing on personal terms 🚨![CDATA[]]>🟡![CDATA[]]>🔵![CDATA[]]>🇪![CDATA[]]>🇸 #AlNassr— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2023
City are open to give the green light, up to the player. pic.twitter.com/685HXfP5AY
With Bayern No.1 Manuel Neuer still recovering from a broken leg suffered last December, Tuchel has reportedly called Ortega himself in a bid to convince him to join the Bundesliga champions.
Meanwhile, with ace playmaker Kevin de Bruyne expected to sit out the rest of 2023 after coach Pep Guardiola confirmed the Belgian needs surgery to fix an hamstring problem, City are drukking hard to sign West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta.
Manchester City are working on new bid for Lucas Paquetá within 24/48h... then will keep pushing for Jeremy Doku with Rennes as player's keen on the move 🔵![CDATA[]]>🇧![CDATA[]]>🇪 #MCFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2023
Doku, top of City list as revealed since beginning of August. pic.twitter.com/kgeVw8q69v
Having already rejected a £70m bid for the Brazilian, West Ham want £85m as negotiations continue.