Manchester City cut star fullback Joao Cancelo loose in a shocking move ahead of Tuesday night’s 1am transfer deadline. After a reported a bots with coach Pep Guardiola ahead of last week’s FA Cup tie against Arsenal, Cancelo was told to waai and had a medical at Bayern Munich on Monday ahead of a six-month loan deal, which involves a buyout clause.

Big-spending rivals Chelsea, meanwhile, are drukking hard to complete a £105m deal for Benfica’s World Cup-winning Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez. After the Portuguese club snubbed approaches earlier this month, the Blues have returned for the 22-year-old, having given up their pursuit of Moises Caicedo. That gave Premier League rivals and log leaders Arsenal a clear shot at the Brighton ace.

But the Seagulls are playing hardball, rejecting bids pf £60m and £70m, with the Gunners expected to improve their offer to a club- record £80m. The new @ChelseaFC signing has the quickest recorded speed this season 🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/VDCJ4SI9lD — Premier League (@premierleague) January 24, 2023 Further down the table, Tottenham are looking for alternatives at rightback after negotiations with Sporting Lisbon for Spanish star Pedro Porro fell plat on Monday.

Leeds were on the brink of completing the signing of USA midfielder Weston McKennie from Juventus after the 24-year-old had his medical yesterday ahead of an initial six-month loan with an eye on a permanent move in a deal totalling around £35m. Also looking to strengthen their midfield are top-four hopefuls Newcastle, with Jonjo Shelvey set to join Nottingham Forest.