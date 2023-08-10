Having lost key playmakers Illkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez, with Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic and RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol joining the club, Guardiola is apparently now drukking to sign West Ham ace midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola is still looking to get some business done before the start of their Premier League title defence against Burnley on Friday.

But he will have to pay big bucks for the 25-year-old Brazilian, with the treble winners already having had a verbal bid of £70m rejected.

Understand Manchester City and West Ham remain in contact to discuss Lucas Paquetá deal despite £70m verbal bid rejected 🚨![CDATA[]]>🔵![CDATA[]]>🇧![CDATA[]]>🇷



West Ham hope to keep the player but aware of Lucas desire to join City.



Told including players in the deal could be an option to be discussed soon. pic.twitter.com/PC9vIyKFUO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2023

Paqueta played 41 games and scored five goals as the Hammers finished 14th in the Premier League and won the Europa Conference League.

And with star man Declan Rice joining Arsenal for a huge £105m fee, the Hammers are playing hard ball.