Treble winners last season, City kicked off their Champions League defence with a come-from-behind 3-1 Group G win over Red Star Belgrade at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night, thanks to a Julian Alvarez double and a Rodri strike.

Despite continuing their perfect winning start to the season, Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola foresees “trouble” if they keep on picking up injuries.

But the victory came at a cost as midfield star Bernardo Silva came off at halftime, with Guardiola ruling the 29-year-old for “a few weeks” and joining Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones, Jack Grealish and Mateo Kovacic on the sidelines.

The City boss tells reporters: “We are in trouble… When we have five important players - really, really important players - injured, to sustain that for a long time will be difficult. But it is what it is.”

City next host Nottingham Forest on Saturday in the Premier League.