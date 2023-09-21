Despite continuing their perfect winning start to the season, Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola foresees “trouble” if they keep on picking up injuries.
Treble winners last season, City kicked off their Champions League defence with a come-from-behind 3-1 Group G win over Red Star Belgrade at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night, thanks to a Julian Alvarez double and a Rodri strike.
But the victory came at a cost as midfield star Bernardo Silva came off at halftime, with Guardiola ruling the 29-year-old for “a few weeks” and joining Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones, Jack Grealish and Mateo Kovacic on the sidelines.
The City boss tells reporters: “We are in trouble… When we have five important players - really, really important players - injured, to sustain that for a long time will be difficult. But it is what it is.”
City next host Nottingham Forest on Saturday in the Premier League.
Meanwhile, Newcastle ended their 20-year wait for Champions League with a goalless Group F draw at AC Milan on Tuesday night.