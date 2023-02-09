With Premier League clubs reportedly wanting them relegated, Manchester City have lawyered up as they face more than 100 charges of breaches of financial rules by the league. The club appointed top lawyer Lord Pannick, who will set them back around £5 000, as they look to clear the club’s name.

If City lose the case, they could be expelled from the Premier League and even have their titles stripped. 🚨 Manchester City are set to hire Lord Pannick KC, one of Boris Johnson's Partygate lawyers, to help defend the club against the Premier League.



He typically charges £5,000-a-hour but could charge City £80,000-a-day or £400,000-a-week if it goes to trial.



(Source: @SunSport) pic.twitter.com/1GXzyYiVoI — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) February 7, 2023 Former Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva got so excited at the thought that he tweeted: “Am I a Premier League champion?” The short answer is no.