With Premier League clubs reportedly wanting them relegated, Manchester City have lawyered up as they face more than 100 charges of breaches of financial rules by the league.
The club appointed top lawyer Lord Pannick, who will set them back around £5 000, as they look to clear the club’s name.
If City lose the case, they could be expelled from the Premier League and even have their titles stripped.
🚨 Manchester City are set to hire Lord Pannick KC, one of Boris Johnson's Partygate lawyers, to help defend the club against the Premier League.— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) February 7, 2023
He typically charges £5,000-a-hour but could charge City £80,000-a-day or £400,000-a-week if it goes to trial.
(Source: @SunSport) pic.twitter.com/1GXzyYiVoI
Former Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva got so excited at the thought that he tweeted: “Am I a Premier League champion?”
The short answer is no.
Even if City get stripped of their titles, the second-placed team for those seasons will apparently NOT be given the title.
Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has questioned the motives of the club's critics after the reigning champions were hit with more than 100 breaches of the Premier League's financial rules 👀 pic.twitter.com/sh55PyzFsr— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 8, 2023
With the club widely criticised for their actions after the league announced the charges on Monday, former City defender Vincent Kompany says: “Do the best for yourself and let’s try and improve all the time but I’m a little bit sceptical when the fingers get pointed easily.”