According to the SABC, the PSL champions have moved for the Argentine ace, who scored 10 goals and set up nine in 31 matches across all competitions.

Stellenbosch and Mamelodi Sundowns are reportedly in R10m talks over the transfer of playmaker Junior Mendieta to Chloorkop.

Mendieta is believed to have a R10m release clause in his current deal, which Downs are looking to trigger.

According to iDiski Times, the 29-year-old is ready for a new challenge.

#ICYMI: Stellenbosch star Junior Mendieta is ready to leave the club with his release clause at R10-million for potential suitors. https://t.co/GZGmGZDIOw pic.twitter.com/d7huCNEzB2 — iDiski Times (@iDiskiTimes) June 4, 2023

They quote an unnamed score as saying: “Junior is ready for something different after three seasons at Stellenbosch, they have a salary cap but it’s not the main reason for wanting to leave, but rather a sporting challenge in order to challenge for silverware.”