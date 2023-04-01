Mamelodi Sundowns were crowned DStv Premiership champions on Saturday after SuperSport United could only manage a point from their game against Chippa United. The champagne corks were popping in the suites around Loftus Versfeld on Saturday evening after the completion of the Chippa United versus SuperSport United clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.

The Mamelodi Sundowns fans were gathered at the venue ahead of the Saturday night CAF Champions League fixture which was scheduled to start at 9pm. The match ended in a 1-all stalemate and that meant that Mamelodi Sundowns, with seven matches remaining, emerged as the season's Premiership winners since they are in an unassailable lead with 59 points, which earns them a sixth consecutive Premiership title. The solitary point at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium moved SuperSport up to 40 points after 24 matches. With six matches remaining, SuperSport can only score a maximum of 58 points, which leaves Sundowns in an unassailable position.

Sundowns have now won six consecutive Premiership titles dating back to the 2018 season. It’s official Mamelodi Sundowns are the 2022/2023 #DStvPrem champions 🏆



Because of the results of other Premiership matches on Saturday, the second-placed SuperSport were joined by Orlando Pirates (2nd) and Kaizer Chiefs (4th) who all have 40 points. It is only the goal difference that separates these three teams who are desperate to claim a slot in next year's CAF Champions League competition.

The news about the SuperSport stalemate and the subsequent Premiership conquest will prove a great morale-booster for Sundowns who have reached the CAF Champions League quarter-finals. Undefeated Sundowns host Cameroon's Coton Sport at Loftus Versfeld in a Group B in a clash that is of merely academic interest. Sundowns have already qualified for the knock-out with 11 points, while the winless Coton Sport have already been eliminated.