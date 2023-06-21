The centreback only made his senior debut last October as a substitute in a 3-1 PSL defeat to Kaizer Chiefs after former captain Rafiq de Goede was sent off.

Mamelodi Sundowns are reportedly closing in on a deal for breakout Stellenbosch star Olwethu Makhanya.

He went on to make 24 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal and securing a first professional contract in January before being named the Most Promising Player of the Tournament in Stellies’ run to the Nedbank Cup semifinals.He turned 19 in April.

The club is delighted to announce Jaedin Rhodes has signed a new long term contract.



From dazzling in the academy, the 20y has become a key part of City’s first team.



pic.twitter.com/aoIdc5knAI — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) June 20, 2023

Meanwhile, Cape Town City have moved to tie down one of their own young stars, announcing a new long-term deal for Jaedin Rhodes.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder made 18 appearances for coach Eric Tinkler’s Citizens, setting up two goals for his teammates.