Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag has challenged his attacking stars to fill injured Marcus Rashford’s scoring.
With 28 goals in all competitions, the England ace has been ruled out “for a few games” with a groin injury, starting with Thursday night’s Europa League quarterfinal first leg against Sevilla.
League Cup winners United are chasing European glory and are also in the FA Cup semifinals, so Ten Hag was a bietjie skrikerig to give a timeframe on his hitman’s return to action.
Following a club statement ruling Rashford out of the Sevilla game, the Dutch coach explained the situation, saying: “A few games, that’s the statement. I can’t give more details on it because we don’t now. We’ll have to see it how it develops.”
With Bruno Fernandes being United’s only other player to have reached double figures in goals, Ten Hag is hoping fit-again Anthony Martial and Antony can step up.
Back after a loan spell with Thursday night’s Spanish opposition, Ten Hag says of Martial: “I think he is ready to start.
Having helped United to the last eight with goals against Barcelona and Real Betis in previous round, the coach adds of Antony: “We expect front-line players to be a threat but also have an effect in the final third.
“He has to work on that, but he's a young player. He's scored in big games. He's a fighter and he likes a challenge.”
