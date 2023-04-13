With 28 goals in all competitions, the England ace has been ruled out “for a few games” with a groin injury, starting with Thursday night’s Europa League quarterfinal first leg against Sevilla.

League Cup winners United are chasing European glory and are also in the FA Cup semifinals, so Ten Hag was a bietjie skrikerig to give a timeframe on his hitman’s return to action.

Following a club statement ruling Rashford out of the Sevilla game, the Dutch coach explained the situation, saying: “A few games, that’s the statement. I can’t give more details on it because we don’t now. We’ll have to see it how it develops.”

With Bruno Fernandes being United’s only other player to have reached double figures in goals, Ten Hag is hoping fit-again Anthony Martial and Antony can step up.