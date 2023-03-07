Cricket South Africa on Monday confirmed the appointment of two Western Province and Cape Cobras ysters, JP Duminy and Rory Kleinveldt, to their coaching ranks. Announcing their limited overs squads for the three-ODI and three-T20I series against the West Indies, Cricket South Africa released a statement saying: “JP Duminy has been appointed the full-time white-ball batting coach.”

It later adds: “Former Proteas allrounder and Western Province stalwart, Rory Kleinveldt joins the white-ball tour as the bowling coach…” PROTEAS T20I SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



🫡 Aiden Markram appointed captain

🏏 JP Duminy announced as permanent white-ball batting coach



All the details 🔗 https://t.co/ezqnfV3J8m#SAvWI #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/j9k0dlq9jc — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) March 6, 2023 The series which will be new coach Rob Walter’s first in charge of the team will also feature a new T20I captain in Aiden Markram, with the Proteas ace taking over the leadership role from Temba Bavuma, who has not made the T20 squad but will captain the 50-over team. New role: Aiden Markram Of Markram’s appointment, Walter says: “I am also excited to have Aiden [Markram] take the reigns as T20I captain as he is very familiar to the setup and works well with those around him. He is a player that leads from the front and we have no doubt he will take this team to the next level in the years ahead.”

Seamless: Rory Kleinveldt Of Duminy, who coached Paarl Royals in the recent SA20, and Kleinveldt, director of cricket Enoch Nkwe says: “JP has been a great servant of South African cricket over the years and to have him on board as a coach adds immense value for two reasons. He is a developing coach and his experience as a player, so we look forward to having him on board. “Rory is another man that has played the game for a number of years and having him join us bodes well for the bowling group.” The ODIs start on March 16, with the final match played on March 21. The T20Is then start on March 25.

PROTEAS SQUADS FOR WEST INDIES ODI: Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Phehlukwayo,Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams and Rassie van der Dussen . *Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller and Wayne Parnell join the squad for the fifth ODI