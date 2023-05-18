Stormers playmaker Manie Libbok has been voted as the mense’s favourite United Rugby Championship Player for 2023. The 25-year-old flyhalf on Wednesday won the URC’s Fans’ Player of the Season after scoring the most points (167) during the round-robin phase of the competition.

Criticised for his performance in the Stormers’ 26-24 defeat to Munster, who they’ll face in the final again, last month after missing a number of shots at goal, Libbok then bounced back in the playoff rounds. The @Vodacom #URC Fans' Player of the Season Manie Libbok getting his award from one of our biggest fans @SardieqWP. #iamastormer #dhldelivers #thefaithful #UnitedWeRise pic.twitter.com/5ad5HHj95e — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) May 17, 2023 After scoring 18 points against the Bulls in the quaterfinal, he added 23 points to the Stormers’ total in their 45-23 win over Connacht. Following his performance in that match over the weekend, Libbok said: “It’s funny because that performance against Munster was tough, I wasn’t at my best kicking for goal. But I don’t think my game was off, but obviously I wasn’t kicking good. “I knew if I had to kick one over we would have won the game.”

It's how you respond to criticism that ultimately defines you and Libbok responded in superb fashion. Of the turnaround he says: "Those types of games build my character and I take a lot of learnings out of games like that. Games like that remind you there is a lot to work on and improve on and I just put that in perspective and put the work in.



🏅 Manie Libbok | @TheStormers#UnitedWeRise | #STOvCON pic.twitter.com/C9CdNl0u10 — Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial_RSA) May 13, 2023 “We have a phenomenal kicking coach at the Stormers [Gareth Wright] that helps me a lot, he brings the best out of me. I’m just grateful for him for putting the work in. “From the Benetton game [the final pool match after the Munster defeat] I got my confidence back. I’m just keeping my head down and keep on grafting and working hard, so I can be in the best possible position to do well for the team.”

Who will be crowned Champions... @TheStormers or @MunsterRugby? 👀#URC | #UnitedWeRise pic.twitter.com/rHeEx8mdWw — BKT United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) May 17, 2023 The Stormers will be hoping Libbok can show Munster exactly what an yster he is when the two teams meet again in the final in the Mother City next week. URC AWARD WINNERS TO DATE Top Try Scorer: Tom Stewart (Ulster)

Tackle Machine: John Hodnett (Munster) Turnover King: Thomas Young (Cardiff) Next-Gen Player of the Season: Tom Stewart (Ulster)

Try of the Season: Joaquin Riera (Benetton) Ironman: Quan Horn (Lions) Golden Boot: Johan Goosen (Bulls)