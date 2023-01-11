Manchester City ace Riyad Mahrez warned derby rivals Manchester United they are looking to hit top gear ahead of their weekend meeting, as City line up Southampton in tonight’s 10pm League Cup quarterfinal. Mahrez has been on fire in City’s five games since the post-World Cup restart, scoring four goals as Pep Guardiola’s manne look to make it three wins in row.

The Algerian winger says: "We take it game by game - when you play a bit you get the rhythm and I think everyone is good and fit now so we're ready for games.

📆 Wednesday 11th January

⏰ 8pm GMT



"First, we have Southampton in the Carabao Cup and then we focus on the derby." In Wednesday's other League Cup quarterfinal, Wolves ace Hwang Hee-Chan will be hunting for more goals at injury-hit Nottingham Forest in the 9.45pm game.