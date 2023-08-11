Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster looks set to make his Premier League debut on Friday night when his Burnley host defending champions Manchester City in the season-opener at 9pm.
In a battle of champs to open the new term – with Burnley having won the Championship – 22-year-old Foster is likely to come up against the likes of Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne among others.
Coach Vincent Kompany, who is a former City captain, has told his players to just embrace the moment, saying: “We’re excited to play against such a good opponent, it’s a team filled with people and players I know and it’s the best challenge you could ever ask for. We want the team to embrace this game.”
We're moving closer to matchday!— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 10, 2023
If you're coming to Turf Moor tomorrow, please take the time to read our match guide 👇
Kompany’s opposite number Pep Guardiola is wary of the threat his former skipper poses.
Guardiola says of travelling to Turf Moor: “Normally the first games are difficult, especially against newly-promoted teams. They have energy and want to start well. Vinny [Vincent Kompany] knows us well.”
Guardiola adds of their treble title defence: “I don’t think it will be possible to do what we did last season...
“Every season you start from zero.”