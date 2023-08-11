In a battle of champs to open the new term – with Burnley having won the Championship – 22-year-old Foster is likely to come up against the likes of Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne among others.

Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster looks set to make his Premier League debut on Friday night when his Burnley host defending champions Manchester City in the season-opener at 9pm.

Coach Vincent Kompany, who is a former City captain, has told his players to just embrace the moment, saying: “We’re excited to play against such a good opponent, it’s a team filled with people and players I know and it’s the best challenge you could ever ask for. We want the team to embrace this game.”

We're moving closer to matchday!



If you're coming to Turf Moor tomorrow, please take the time to read our match guide 👇 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 10, 2023

Kompany’s opposite number Pep Guardiola is wary of the threat his former skipper poses.

Guardiola says of travelling to Turf Moor: “Normally the first games are difficult, especially against newly-promoted teams. They have energy and want to start well. Vinny [Vincent Kompany] knows us well.”