Lyle Foster was the hero for Bafana Bafana in Tuesday night’s 1-0 friendly win over DR Congo. The Burnley striker showed off his predatory instincts to pounce on a half-chance in the first half at the Orlando Stadium.

For South Africa’s Belgian coach Hugo Broos, the narrow victory extended his unbeaten run to nine matches. With the Soweto crowd showing up after staying away for Saturday’s goalless draw with Namibia, Bafana responded by starting the game on the front foot. FT Score… pic.twitter.com/lYw5JHaMe3 — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) September 12, 2023 Sydney Mobbie and captain for the day Percy Tau threatened down the right wing.

And it was Tau who created SA’s first kans in the 10th minute for Zakhele Lepasa and the Al-Ahly man fed Foster in the right channel, but he delayed his ball to Lepasa, whose movement in the area was not up to scratch. Bafana were just not picking the final ball, but opener came in the 25th minute from a scrappy big of play. From a short corner, Tau’s ball to the back post was too long, but Mothobi Mvala kept the ball alive and his centre hit a defender and Foster turned the loose ball into the back of DRC’s net.