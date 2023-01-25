Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker is hoping to skiet a geluk with a new strikeforce. Ahead of Friday’s derby against Cape Town City at Danie Craven Stadium, the Maroons are diep innie moeilikheid, lying second last in the PSL standings on the back of a nine-match winless streak.

And Barker is keen to add more bite to his attack to skop them out of relegation trouble. 𝘼![CDATA[]]>𝘿![CDATA[]]>𝙅 𝙞![CDATA[]]>𝙨 𝙤![CDATA[]]>𝙛![CDATA[]]>𝙛![CDATA[]]>𝙞![CDATA[]]>𝙘![CDATA[]]>𝙞![CDATA[]]>𝙖![CDATA[]]>𝙡![CDATA[]]>𝙡![CDATA[]]>𝙮 𝙖 𝙈![CDATA[]]>𝙖![CDATA[]]>𝙧![CDATA[]]>𝙤![CDATA[]]>𝙤![CDATA[]]>𝙣 🍇



Stellenbosch FC is delighted to announce the signing of New Zealand international striker Andre de Jong.



Read more on https://t.co/5zTIFz0dvE.#StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenbosch #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/Rr8YRaIN1d — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) January 20, 2023 The Stellies boss revealed he is working to add veteran Bafana Bafana striker Thamsanqa Gabuza to his arsenal, having signed New Zealand attacker Andre de Jong from Royal AM last weekend. Wanted: Thamsanqa Gabuza Gabuza, 35, has been surplus to requirements at SuperSport United and Barker is keen to add the experienced hitman.

He says: “It’s not finalised with Gabuza yet, but we’re hoping by the end of work today [last night], we’ll have some news.” With the 26-year-old De Jong already in the mix, Barker adds: “Andre will add massive value and depth to our frontline. “With his strong technical ability to create and score goals, we feel he fits perfectly into our system of dynamic players who can influence the game.

“We are looking forward to him making an immediate impact on the team’s performance this season.” The boss will be hoping his new manne hit the ground running and lift a side which has been hit by a number of injuries. He says of their recent slump: “Sometimes you have to suffer as a group and as a team to make you stronger, to unite you.