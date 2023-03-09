Koen, who takes over from Stanley Raubenheimer, says they take heart from their cricket counterparts at the recent T20 World Cup and wants to turn the Springbok Women’s team into a force as well.

Former Springbok flyhalf Louis Koen has been appointed as interim head coach of the Springbok Women’s team for their tour to Spain later this month.

With Springbok coaches Mzwandile Stick, Felix Jones, Deon Davids and Daan Human all giving a helping hand, Koen says: “I am really grateful for the opportunity to be part of this new era in women's rugby and indeed women's sport.

“We saw with our women’s cricket team recently what is possible. I also want to thank [director of rugby] Rassie [Erasmus] and Charles Wessels [general manager] for putting confidence in me.

“One has to acknowledge the good foundation laid by Stanley Raubenheimer and his previous management on the good work done in the last couple of seasons. For the short term, we want to expand the talent base and included new faces who will learn much from this tour…”