Trent Alexander-Arnold says he and his struggling Liverpool teammates are desperate to make things right after coach Jurgen Klopp called their 3-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton their worst game of his time in charge. With the Reds down in 10th in league and out of the League Cup following a run of just two wins in their six matches since the World Cup restart, the miserable Merseysiders head to Wolves on Monday 9.45pm FA Cup third-round replay.

And sondebok rightback Alexander-Arnold insists they must all pull up their socks after their pak at Brighton. We travel to Wolves next in the FA Cup. #WOLLIV pic.twitter.com/FcNXoU8FQ9 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 15, 2023 He says: “We don’t want anything like this to happen again and we need to bounce back – that’s something that is a given at this point now. “We need to bounce back in the next one.”

Wolves, meanwhile, are sniffing blood after improved performances since new coach Julen Lopetegui took the reins over the Fifa break. And with PSG’s Pablo Sarabia reunited with his former Sevilla boss after his transfer yesterday joining Nice’s ex-Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina and on-loan Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid, Wolves will be going for the jugular. Midfielder Ruben Neves warns: “Every single player is ready to play and ready to help the team, and that is our mentality. It’s how we want to go from now on.”