Australia and New Zealand will span saam against the British and Irish Lions in their 2025 tour Down Under, it was revealed on Wednesday.
The Lions will play Australia’s hele Super Rugby teams, the Reds, the Waratahs, the Brumbies and the Rebels and will also play against an invitational side of Australian and New Zealand players in Adelaide on along with three Tests against the Wallabies.
Wallabies CEO Phil Waugh says in a statement: “Rugby Australia is looking forward to welcoming back the Lions for the first time in 12 years – as well as the tens of thousands of Lions fans from the northern hemisphere.”
The Warren Gatland-coached Lions last toured Australia in 2013, winning 2-1 against Robbie Deans’s Wallabies.
The Lions split a 1-1 series against the All Blacks on the 2017 New Zealand tour and lost 2-1 to world champions South Africa in 2021.
Ireland's Grand Slam-winning coach Andy Farrell is considered the frontrunner to succeed Gatland as Lions head coach for the Australia tour.