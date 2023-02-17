Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen knows his side is up against it when they host the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday at Ellis Park.
Currently in 13th place on the log and having never beaten the eighth-placed Durbanites in five previous attempts, Van Rooyen says: “At the local [South African] teams currently you do play against five to 12 Springboks, we don’t have any current Springboks yet and I do think it makes a bit of a difference.
“The Irish teams and SA teams [in the URC] are the most completed teams in terms of they damage you on attack, defence, kicking game, set piece and I think it shows against the South African teams currently that we’re not 100 percent in all of those areas yet, but we are striving towards that.”
Joburg, these 23 guys need your support this Saturday. See you at the Park.— Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) February 17, 2023
🆚 @SharksRugby
🏆: @URCOfficial_RSA
🗓: Saturday, 18 Feb
⏰: 15:00
🎟: https://t.co/fSsYrIy1Ns
🏟 : Emirates Airline Park#LionsPride🦁@Vodacom | #URC | #UnitedWeRise pic.twitter.com/64tyeXRI4l
WEEKEND’S URC FIXTURES
Friday: Glasgow Warriors v Ulster 9.35pm, Munster v Ospreys 9.35pm.
Saturday: Lions v Sharks (3pm), Bulls v Stormers, Zebre v Connacht (both 5.05pm), Scarlets v Edinburgh, Blues v Benetton (both 7.15pm), Leinster v Dragons (9.35pm).