The openside flanker is banned until at least April 17 after he was given a three-week suspension for his red card in the Joburgers’ last-16 victory against Racing 92 last week.

The Lions are looking for another kwaai win in their Challenge Cup last-eight clash at Glasgow Warriors on Saturday (9pm), but will have to do it without vuurige loose forward Emmanuel Tshituka.

Tshituka was cited for reckless or dangerous play for “striking the Racing 92 fullback… with his forearm in a dangerous manner”, according to an independent disciplinary committee.

All roads lead to Glasgow for our EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-final clash with Glasgow Warriors this Saturday. Don't miss it!



🆚 @GlasgowWarriors

🏆: @ChallengeCup_

🗓: Saturday, 8 April

⏰: 21:00

🏟: Scotstoun Stadium#LionsPride🦁 pic.twitter.com/xIldpbt1Tj — Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) April 4, 2023

Meanwhile, Sharks centre Lukhanyo Am is confident they can upset French giants Toulouse if they match them for physicality and ingenuity in Saturday’s quarterfinal in the Champions Cup (4pm).

The Springbok ace says: “I think French sides have a similar style to us, they place a lot of emphasis on a strong set-piece and forward dominance and a backline that is not afraid to move the ball around. It is like versus like in this game.”