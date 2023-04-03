The 14-man Lions sped past Racing 92 to book a spot in the Challenge Cup quarterfinals, but the Cheetahs were dumped out after a brave effort at Toulon.
Despite an early red card to flanker Emmanuel Tshituka in the first half, the Lions refused to lie down and roared back to beat Racing 51-28 at Ellis Park on Saturday night.
Tshituka was sent off for a dangerous fend-off after a rampaging run, but the Leeus kept their foot on the gas as they outscored the French tourists seven tries to four.
FULL TIME:
RC Toulon 36-21 Toyota Cheetahs
A weakened Cheetahs team were given min kans when they headed to France to tackle Toulon, and the home team headed into halftime with a 19-0 lead, before securing a comfortable 36-21 victory at Stade Mayol.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs extended their winning start to the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific to six matches with a 20-13 win over the Blues.
𝗛𝗔𝗟𝗙-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘: 🦁27 – 14🔵🟠
Also, the Crusaders have made it 12 straight wins over the Reds, the Fijian Drua blasted the Rebels as Brumbies extended their streak against the Waratahs, before Hurricanes edged the Force in a 45-42 thriller on Sunday.