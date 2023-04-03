The 14-man Lions sped past Racing 92 to book a spot in the Challenge Cup quarterfinals, but the Cheetahs were dumped out after a brave effort at Toulon. Despite an early red card to flanker Emmanuel Tshituka in the first half, the Lions refused to lie down and roared back to beat Racing 51-28 at Ellis Park on Saturday night.

Tshituka was sent off for a dangerous fend-off after a rampaging run, but the Leeus kept their foot on the gas as they outscored the French tourists seven tries to four. FULL TIME: 🏉



RC Toulon 36-21 Toyota Cheetahs#TLNvCHE#EPCRChallengeCup@ToyotaSA pic.twitter.com/IkYxnKnkOF — Toyota Cheetahs (@CheetahsRugby) April 1, 2023 A weakened Cheetahs team were given min kans when they headed to France to tackle Toulon, and the home team headed into halftime with a 19-0 lead, before securing a comfortable 36-21 victory at Stade Mayol. Meanwhile, the Chiefs extended their winning start to the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific to six matches with a 20-13 win over the Blues.