Coach Ivan “Cash” van Rooyen’s se sente seems to be running out at the Lions, as they gear up to host Glasgow Warriors in the United Rugby Championship this Saturday. If reports are to be believed, the players have lost faith in their head coach, who is believed to be on the verge of signing a two-year-extension at the union.

With the Lions currently down in 14th place on the URC log with only five wins from 13 outings, the players were asked to rate their management team and gave Van Rooyen a rating of between three and four.



🏟: Emirates Airline Park#LionsPride🦁@Vodacom | #URC | #UnitedWeRise pic.twitter.com/aNBrdOBgwF — Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) February 20, 2023 According to IOL, former Boks Albert van den Berg and defence coach Jacques Fourie scored “between seven and eight out of 10.” Van Rooyen has to turn things around as soon as possible, starting with the postponed match against the Warriors this weekend.