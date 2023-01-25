Nottingham Forest ace Jesse Lingard says former club Manchester United are “behind” their rivals and will be out to end their League Cup hopes Wednesday night. Ahead to Wednesday’s 10pm semifinal first leg, Lingard is still naar over “fake promises” from United before leaving the club on a free transfer at the end of last season.

Having helped the Red Devils lift their last trophy, the 2017 Europa League, Lingard’s form dropped due to his mother’s battle with depression, losing his place in the team and eventually going out on loan to West Ham in the second half of the 2020/21 season. 📌 Location: The City Ground

🕵️ Operation: Carabao Cup



Bring on United! ⚪️🔴⚫️#MUFC || #CarabaoCup — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 25, 2023 Following nine goals and four assists, he was called back to Old Trafford with reassurances of more game time, but that never came and he decided to waai after just four starts last season. And he tells Podcast of a CEO, he is still kwaad,

Asked if he had lost respect for United over time, Lingard says: “Probably, yeah. “They are so behind with everything. You’ve got to stay relevant. Catch up a bit.” And after picking up a hamstring injury in December’s 3-0 Premier League defeat to United, he is looking to be fit and firing for Wednesday night.