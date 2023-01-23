MI Cape Town captain Rashid Khan believes enige tea will be happy to have George Linde in their lineup.
The 31-year-old Linde has been one of the standout players for the Capetonians in this year’s SA20 and after again starring for them in their 13-run win over Paarl Royals at Boland Park on Saturday, Afghanistan ace Khan has nothing but praise for Linde.
After scoring 24 runs off 14 balls to help MI to 142/9 and then 2/23 to restrict Royals to 129/6, Khan says of allrounder Linde: “He is performing from the first game. He can bowl in the powerplay, outside the powerplay and that makes my job easier.”
With a batting average of 43 with 128 runs scored in four innings and five wickets in 19 overs at an economy rate of 6.63, MI will bank on Linde to come good again when they tackle Pretoria Capitals at Newlands at 5.30pm today.