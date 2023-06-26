Arsenal are not letting go of their dream to sign West Ham United captain Declan Rice, despite already being rejected twice. The Gunners, who agreed a £65-million deal with Chelsea for versatile German Kai Havertz last week, had a second bid of what is believed to be £90m rejected for the 24-year-old Rice.

But Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta is facing competition from his former employers Manchester City, who are also believed to be interested in the services of the England international. Arteta on Declan Rice deal: “Sorry but I can’t speak about players who’re not at the club. I prefer not to comment”. ⚪️🔴 #AFC



“Havertz? He’s talented, versatile player and only 24. Talent has price. He has already shown a lot, including a UCL”. pic.twitter.com/iU5CF9fHJi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2023 City have reportedly held talks about a move for Rice, but have not yet made an official offer. Rice was also wanted by German giants Bayern Munich, but the Bundesliga club has apparently ran out of patience after not making metres in their chase for the Englishman.

Instead, they are now looking to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. A done Deal: Kai Havertz, left.Picture credit: Vince Mignott As for Havertz, his deal is expected to be announced this week, with not everyone certain that the 24-year-old is the right man for the job at the Emirates Stadium. Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour tells Talksport: “You need an out-and-out goalscorer, if you’re Arsenal. They’ve got so much good back-up play behind the striker, but they need someone to put the ball in the net. For me, I don’t think that’s the right signing…”