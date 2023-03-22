New Liberia coach Ansumana Keita has told his doubters not to expect miracles when they face Bafana Bafana in Afcon 2023 qualifiers over the coming days. Keita, who never played international football, has 15-years experience in youth development and will take charge of the 150th-ranked Lone Stars for the first time in Friday’s Group K clash at the Orlando Stadium, before next Tuesday’s game in Monrovia.

With six points from those games guaranteeing a spot in Cote d’Ivoire next year, Keita’s appointment has been described as a skande and “a recipe for disaster”. .@BafanaBafana squad to face Liberia🇱![CDATA[]]>🇷 in their back-to-back @CAF_Online AFCON qualifiers



🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 will play against Liberia 🇱![CDATA[]]>🇷 on 24 March 2023 at Orlando Stadium at 6pm and again on 28 March 2023 in Liberia @SABC_Sport @LeCoqSportif_SA pic.twitter.com/sCmzwdVf2q — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 16, 2023 But he says: “I’m not God. I may do well. I may not do well. All depends on our preparations.” He adds: “People who doubt me, I love them.