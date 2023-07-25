Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to cash in on wantaway yster Harry Kane.
The England striker, who turns 30 on Friday, is out of contract at the end of the upcoming season, meaning he could leave his boyhood club on a free transfer.
Kane has been linked with a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, with Spurs rejecting two bids – the second being around £70m.
Bayern’s Uli Hoeness: “Harry Kane has very clearly signaled that his decision was made”. 🚨![CDATA[]]>🔴![CDATA[]]>🏴![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>![CDATA[]]>— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2023
“If he keeps his word, we will sign him. Tottenham will have to give up, we’ve to get an asking price from Levy”.
“Rummenigge speaks to him regularly”, he added via @kerry_hau. pic.twitter.com/DJNEzQcz1n
And with the Germans readying a third bid, the UK media claim that Spurs owner Joe Lewis has told chairman Daniel Levy to sell up if Kane refuses to sign a £400 000-a-week offer to extend.
Levy has been playing hardball with Bayern in negotiations, but the Bavarians are said to be ready to fork out £100m for the ace.
With the news of Spurs’ willingness to sell, Paris St Germain and long-time admirers Manchester United are said to be monitoring the situation.