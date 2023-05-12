In fact, according to Blitzbok coach Sandile Ngcobo, their approach is to use this weekend’s France Sevens at Stade Ernst-Wallon as an Olympic trial.

The gold medal for Sevens at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris cannot be won in Toulouse in 2023, but don’t tell the Springbok Sevens team that.

Seventh on the World Series log and needing to reach at least the semifinals this weekend to stay in the race for automatic Olympic qualification, Ngcobo says: “Considering next year’s Games, our Pool C is a ‘mini-Olympics’ of its own. Our first game on Friday is against France, who will host next year and is hosting here in Toulouse. They will have massive home support in their opening match, and we expect no favours…

“Our second game is against Fiji [at 9.03pm], the double Olympic gold medal winners…”

They then face USA on Saturday at 1.49pm.