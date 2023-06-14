On either side of the pitch there are legends of the game and former Springbok players who could be playing in their final professional match ever.

Saturday’s Currie Cup semifinals clash between the Free State Cheetahs and the Bulls in Bloemfontein will be an emotional encounter.

In the case of the Free State hosts, halfback Ruan Pienaar, 39, could be playing in his final match.

Pienaar is yet to make a final decision on his career, telling the Citizen: “I am still contracted until October at this stage so we will see. My body and mind are still feeling very good. But I know that things have to come to an end at some stage. I haven’t made up my mind yet, so I will have to see how the body feels at the end of the Currie Cup…

“But I think it’s no secret that the end is close for me. Whether it is in October or early next year, I haven’t decided yet but the end is close.”