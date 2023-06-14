Saturday’s Currie Cup semifinals clash between the Free State Cheetahs and the Bulls in Bloemfontein will be an emotional encounter.
On either side of the pitch there are legends of the game and former Springbok players who could be playing in their final professional match ever.
In the case of the Free State hosts, halfback Ruan Pienaar, 39, could be playing in his final match.
Pienaar is yet to make a final decision on his career, telling the Citizen: “I am still contracted until October at this stage so we will see. My body and mind are still feeling very good. But I know that things have to come to an end at some stage. I haven’t made up my mind yet, so I will have to see how the body feels at the end of the Currie Cup…
“But I think it’s no secret that the end is close for me. Whether it is in October or early next year, I haven’t decided yet but the end is close.”
On the side of the Bulls, Pienaar’s close friend Morne Steyn, 38, and fellow Free State boorling Bismarck du Plessis, 39, could play in their final match if they go down to the Cheetahs, who beat them 31-27 at Loftus Versfeld last weekend.
While this match will be played at 3pm, the Sharks and Pumas lock horns in the other final-four clash in Durban at 5.30pm.