Province are currently at the top of the log after three rounds which saw them win two matches with the other one raining out.

Western Province cricket coach Salieg Nackerdien wants his charges to go from strength to strength in this season’s 1Day Cup competition.

Facing Thando Ntini and his KwaZulu Natal Inland Tuskers at 1pm at Newlands on Wednesday, Nackerdien says his manne will have to guard against being overconfident.

1 DAY CUP



Fresh into Division 1 we go up against AET Tuskers on home turf.



Entry is FREE into the stadium so don’t miss out.



Date: Wednesday 4 October

Venue: Newlands Cricket

Time: 13:00

— Western Province Men (@WP_Blitz) October 2, 2023

The coach explains: “We don’t want to be too confident, we just need to build on our performances in the last two weeks. We’re looking for good momentum and to play the way we can play. Hopefully we can get over the line and extend that lead [at the top of the standings] also.”

Province, led by Kyle Verreynne, will also welcome back batsman David Bedingham and seamer Dane Paterson from their overseas commitments this week.