Proteas bowling coach Charl Langeveldt decided to gooi ’n lange when new coaches Shukri Conrad and Rob Walter take charge next month. With Conrad taking over the Test team and Walter taking charge of limited-overs action, Langes decided that he would look for opportunities elsewhere.

Director of cricket Enoch Nkwe is quoted saying: “He's looking at other opportunities because it is very hard for other coaches to sustain their well-being over a four to eight-year period. CSA director of cricket Enoch Nkwe has confirmed that Charl Langeveldt will not continue in his role as Proteas bowling coach. https://t.co/jso2nLGbvh — SA Cricket magazine (@SACricketmag) January 17, 2023 “We respect his decision.” Langveldt joined former coach Mark Boucher’s coaching staff in 2019 and will now take charge of the bowling unit at India Premier League franchise Punjab Kings.