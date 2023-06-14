The 24-year-old superstar reportedly let the Paris giants know on Monday night that he would not be exercising a 12-month option on his current deal, which runs out at the end of next season.

Kylian Mbappe sent football’s biggest clubs into a frenzy after telling PSG that his future is somewhere else.

Rather than lose the France ace for niks then, PSG’s response is to listen to offers to sell cash in with the close-season transfer window set to kick off on Wednesday.

Kylian Mbappé message denying plans to join Real Madrid this summer has not changed PSG position. ⚠️



Sign new deal now or leave the club, no intention to lose him as free agent. The club is very disappointed, especially Nasser.



Real Madrid, well informed on all the situation. pic.twitter.com/ukZAD9xEJl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2023

And they won’t let him go on the cheap, with The Guardian claiming the club are looking for a fee more than the £166m that they paid Monaco for him in 2018.

