The football world is scrambling to get to the front of the queue for contract rebel Kylian Mbappe as his battle with club Paris St Germain (PSG) took a new twist.
Mbappe is refusing to sign an extension with the Parisians with current contract running out at the end of the upcoming season.
But a leaked letter this weekend from PSG giving Mbappe an ultimatum to sign a new deal or agree to move for a big fee shows they mean business.
It reads: “It is urgent to be able to meet in order to define together the best option for the parties, namely: a renewal for the 24/25 season or a transfer from this transfer window, these are the only options to avoid a lasting paralysis of the club caused by your recent actions.”
Mbappe has long been linked to a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid, but Saudi club Al-Hilal and vrag Premier League clubs are also ready to make a bid with PSG reportedly ready to listen to offers starting at £171m.
Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been linked, while Liverpool are said to have made contact with the player’s camp.