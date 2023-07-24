Mbappe is refusing to sign an extension with the Parisians with current contract running out at the end of the upcoming season.

The football world is scrambling to get to the front of the queue for contract rebel Kylian Mbappe as his battle with club Paris St Germain (PSG) took a new twist.

But a leaked letter this weekend from PSG giving Mbappe an ultimatum to sign a new deal or agree to move for a big fee shows they mean business.

🚨 The clubs interested in signing Kylian Mbappé :



🏴![CDATA[]]>󠁧![CDATA[]]>󠁢![CDATA[]]>󠁥![CDATA[]]>󠁮![CDATA[]]>󠁧![CDATA[]]>󠁿 Tottenham

🏴![CDATA[]]>󠁧![CDATA[]]>󠁢![CDATA[]]>󠁥![CDATA[]]>󠁮![CDATA[]]>󠁧![CDATA[]]>󠁿 Manchester United

🏴![CDATA[]]>󠁧![CDATA[]]>󠁢![CDATA[]]>󠁥![CDATA[]]>󠁮![CDATA[]]>󠁧![CDATA[]]>󠁿 Chelsea

🇸![CDATA[]]>🇦 Al-Hilal

🇪![CDATA[]]>🇸 Real Madrid



(Source: @marca) pic.twitter.com/OsfrLZPHmr — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 22, 2023

It reads: “It is urgent to be able to meet in order to define together the best option for the parties, namely: a renewal for the 24/25 season or a transfer from this transfer window, these are the only options to avoid a lasting paralysis of the club caused by your recent actions.”

Mbappe has long been linked to a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid, but Saudi club Al-Hilal and vrag Premier League clubs are also ready to make a bid with PSG reportedly ready to listen to offers starting at £171m.