Manchester United have taken their 7-0 humiliation at Liverpool to kop - literally.
So concerned is Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag about the hammering at their most bitter rivals on Sunday, that he is making more players spend more time with team kopdokter Rainier Koers.
With a Europa League last-16 first-leg knockout clash against Real Betis up on Thursday night, Ten Hag got Bruno Fernandes and his shellshock players into their Carrington training ground at 9am on Monday morning.
According to reports, the coach then made them watch clips of Liverpool celebrating all of their goals, before threatening to drop the worst performers to the U21 side.
A United source is quoted by the Mirror as saying: “Ten Hag was obviously furious and told them they were lucky to be getting on the team bus back to Old Trafford and not made to travel back with the fans.
“He warned them all that if anything like that happens again, there won’t be another chance for them and they’ll be put in the Under-21s.”
Dutchman Koers is now set to spend more time with the squad in order to get them back on course and not slip into bad habits and undo their recent resurgence, which included ending a six-year trophy drought by lifting the League Cup just two Sundays ago.
Koers started working with the squad during their World Cup training break in Spain, where they lost 1-0 to former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis in a friendly.
The club insider adds: “Ten Hag doesn’t want the players going back to the bad days of last season, so that’s why he wants them to work more with the sports psychologist.”