So concerned is Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag about the hammering at their most bitter rivals on Sunday, that he is making more players spend more time with team kopdokter Rainier Koers.

Manchester United have taken their 7-0 humiliation at Liverpool to kop - literally.

With a Europa League last-16 first-leg knockout clash against Real Betis up on Thursday night, Ten Hag got Bruno Fernandes and his shellshock players into their Carrington training ground at 9am on Monday morning.

According to reports, the coach then made them watch clips of Liverpool celebrating all of their goals, before threatening to drop the worst performers to the U21 side.

Giving ‘em hell: Erik ten Hag

A United source is quoted by the Mirror as saying: “Ten Hag was obviously furious and told them they were lucky to be getting on the team bus back to Old Trafford and not made to travel back with the fans.