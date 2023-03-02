Cape Town Stadium will get to host a special duel on Saturday when two former World Sevens Series Players of the Year go head to head in the Stormers’ United Rugby Championship duel with the Sharks. Expected to take the field on the left wing for the Stormers is 2016 World Player of the Year Seabelo Senatla and expected to line up directly opposite him on the Sharks’ right wing is 2015 winner Werner Kok.

Are you ready to ride the wave in the coastal derby at DHL Stadium on Saturday?



“You want to say ‘I got you’ and that sort of thing and then we laugh about it. “He will probably come hard at me and then we’ll probably grab a Nandos [afterwards]. He always comes hard and I’m sure he will come hard again.” While the Stormers are sitting pretty in second on the log heading into the clash, the Sharks will be desperate to bounce back and improve their log position.

Always Tough: Werner Kok Currently in seventh with four rounds left to play, the Durbanites would like nothing more than to strengthen their case for a top eight finish. Senatla, though, says the Stormers are looking to be consistent and want to improve on the 46-19 pak they gave their coastal rivals. He says: “It’s easy to come out once and bring a performance like that. When Sharks come to Cape Town hurting like that, can we do it again?