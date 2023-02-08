Jurgen Klopp has been given an impossible mission to save his job as Liverpool boss. If reports are to be believed, Klopp may have to beat Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16 to keep the Reds’ hopes of claiming silverware alive or he will get the axe.

Klopp and his span sukkeling big time down this season, down in 10th in the Premier League without a win in 2023 and out of the domestic cups, qualifying for European football next season looks a long way off. What happened next❓#UCL pic.twitter.com/LAO2101ErC — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 7, 2023 With just the Champions League left, a draw with nemesis Real will trigger nightmares for Klopp having failed to beat them in four previous meetings. They lost last season’s final 1-0 after also falling short 3-1 in 2017/18 in Kyiv, while they lost 2020/21 quarterfinal 3-1 on aggregate.

According to Caughtoffside.com, Liverpool’s decision-makers aren’t expecting the German coach to flip the script on the entire season, but they just don’t want to see the team suffer embarrassing defeats - like recent 3-0 pak slae from Wolves and Brighton. But if that should happen, the report says that Klopp’s reign at Anfield will be over. Bring on the derby! 💪![CDATA[]]>🔵#LIVEVE pic.twitter.com/Ws2ygy6jon — Everton (@Everton) February 7, 2023 With just eight league wins and the most-recent of their seven defeats coming at Wolves last weekend, Klopp and his manne will have to pick themselves up for a Merseyside derby next against an Everton side fired up after beating leaders Arsenal in new boss Sean Dyche’s first game in charge.