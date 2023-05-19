Liverpool leftback Andy Robertson is hoping to give teammates Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita the perfect Anfield sendoff on Saturday at 4pm. The quartet will leave the club at the end of the season, with Saturday’s clash against Aston Villa being their last appearance at a home game as the fifth-placed Reds look to continue their pursuit for a Champions League spot.

The Reds are currently one point off fourth-placed Manchester United, who go to Bournemouth at the same time, having played one game more. Next up, the final home game of the season 👊![CDATA[]]>🔴#LIVAVL pic.twitter.com/8ZP6PUdV8O — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 18, 2023 And Robbo is hoping the emotional goodbyes can add to their drive. He says: “Saturday will be emotional in different ways. We’re saying goodbye to four legends within their own right, in different ways and different stories.

"But we all have to put that to one side, we have to focus on getting the three points." Firmino and Keita are both set to miss the game due to injury, while Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner could be in Klopp's plans.