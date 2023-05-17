Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has called on his players to klop aan die deur of the Champions League and it will open after Monday night’s 3-0 Premier League win at Leicester. The three points moved the Reds within one point of third-placed Newcastle and Manchester United in fourth.

And while the Magpies, who face Brighton on Thursday night, and United have played one game less than the Anfield span, Klopp wants his manne to go all out for the Champions League after securing a spot in next season’s Europa League at the King Power Stadium. The top half is shaping up nicely 📊 pic.twitter.com/43np1T2gPA — Premier League (@premierleague) May 15, 2023 After a seventh win in the trot, the German says: “Six, seven weeks ago, I didn’t believe it can happen. “All the rest is not in our own hands but we know we have to win all the games until the end of the season to have a chance.

“I said it now a couple of times, yes probably Newcastle and United are not watching us, are confident – that’s all fine. “Our job is to keep the pressure. But again, it’s not likely.” Push: Coach Klopp Egyptian yster Mo Salah claimed his first-ever hattrick of assists as he set up Curtis Jones for his brace and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s clincher to leave relegation-threatened Leicester two points from safety with just two games left to play.