Proteas wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen has called on the national-team selectors to back the players if they are going to go bos in limited-overs cricket.
South Africa lost the third and final ODI to England by 59 runs on Wednesday, but already wrapped up the series 2-0 by playing an aggressive style of cricket - introduced by new coaches Shukri Conrad (Tests) and Rob Walter (limited overs).
🚨 RESULT | ENGLAND WIN BY 59 RUNS— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) February 1, 2023
Wickets at regular intervals stifled the chase as England claim victory in the final match of the #SAvENG Betway ODI Series #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/BkVAKLds6b
Klaasen embodied that aggression with his knock of 80 off 62 balls and according to him, that’s the fruit of his fearlessness.
He explains: “In 2018 in Sri Lanka we had the same chat - we wanted to play aggressively. It didn’t come off and two games later I was dropped and back to seventh in the queue basically.
“So it was tough for me to come back and play that positive brand of cricket and I just gave up and said ‘if this is my last it’s my last, but I will go out the way I want to go out’.
“Since then I’ve been playing good cricket and I take every series as my last…
“So for me, I’m not worried about getting dropped anymore...
“I’ve also learned out of my experience that if I average four they drop me, if I average 60 I get dropped…
“If they want you in the team they will have you in the team and if they don’t want you, they won’t have you. After that mental switch, my game just kept on being a little more consistent.”
While admitting the approach isn’t always consistent, he adds: “Hopefully we keep getting the backing [from the selectors] throughout this [process]…”