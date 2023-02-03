Proteas wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen has called on the national-team selectors to back the players if they are going to go bos in limited-overs cricket. South Africa lost the third and final ODI to England by 59 runs on Wednesday, but already wrapped up the series 2-0 by playing an aggressive style of cricket - introduced by new coaches Shukri Conrad (Tests) and Rob Walter (limited overs).

“Since then I’ve been playing good cricket and I take every series as my last… “So for me, I’m not worried about getting dropped anymore... “I’ve also learned out of my experience that if I average four they drop me, if I average 60 I get dropped…