All Blacks fans moenie worry nie, coach Ian Foster and his side “aren’t panicking” after getting the grootste pak in the team’s history (35-7) against the Springboks at Twickenham at the weekend. In fact, despite fans and pundits starting to paap ahead of next month’s World Cup in France after the result, Foster says they are still confident heading into the tournament.

He tells the team’s website: “We’re confident. It didn’t look like that, and I know we got a good spanking, so I’m not hiding from that fact. We’re not panicking about that result. Congratulations @Springboks. Thanks for the game. Not our night.#RSAvNZL #AllBlacks pic.twitter.com/IR7mE4m5bd — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) August 25, 2023 “We knew we were going to get challenged. It’s not the result we wanted. I still believe in the plan. “I still believe the group that needed to play played.”