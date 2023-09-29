New Zealand must win the match to remain in realistic contention for a quarterfinal berth after also slipping up against France in the first round of the tournament.

Currently third on the log with five points, the All Blacks have two more games to play and trail Italy, who have also played two, by five points and France by a further three after their three matches.

Your 23 to face Italy



Samuel Whitelock is set to play his 149th Test Match on Friday night. This will make him the most capped Test player in All Blacks history

Barrett understands it’s do or die for them and says of the Italian attack, which has helped them beat Namibia and Uruguay in the first two rounds: “They are a team that uses the ball a lot, they've got no fear…

“This is a challenge we haven’t actually faced in a while...