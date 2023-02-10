Scott Robertson, widely tipped to succeed Ian Foster after the tournament in France, said on Wednesday he was expecting an announcement to be made soon.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane says he hopes the team will not be distracted during the Rugby World Cup while governing body New Zealand Rugby (NZR) goes through the process of appointing a head coach.

NZR appeared to be caught on the hop by Robertson's comments and later released a statement saying “an announcement about the All Blacks head coach or process is not imminent”.

Japan coach Jamie Joseph is another possible candidate to replace Foster when his contract runs out after the World Cup

And Cane says: “What gives us the best chance as an All Blacks team of winning the World Cup is having as little off-field distraction as we can so that all the energy can be going into performance and playing.”