Stormers skipper Steven Kitshoff believes fellow Springbok Bomb Squad ace RG Snyman is “knocking the door down” for a Test recall and be in the mix when South Africa defends the World Cup in France. Snyman, who is on the comeback trail after a klomp injuries, haaled uit en wysed on Saturday as he helped Munster secure a 26-24 victory over the Stormers, breaking the home side’s 19-game win record at Cape Town Stadium in the process.

The hardebaard lock was brilliant in the lineouts, carried into contact well, as well as tackled and worked hard at the breakdown. Just short, although we fought to the end to claim two bonus points against Munster. #STOvMUN #iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/5Jyr7Jy3RD — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) April 15, 2023 Kitshoff says: “RG has been through hell the last couple of years and to start playing rugby again is massive. “He’s really knocking hard on the door to possibly get a call back to the Springboks side.